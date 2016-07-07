Olivia Palermo Channels an Edgy Ballerina at Natalia Vodianova's Annual Love Ball in Paris
Olivia Palermo is making her rounds at Couture Fashion Week in Paris, but not without delivering one standout look after the next.
On Wednesday evening, the 30-year-old style star strolled her way into Russian model Natalia Vodianova's fifth annual "Art of Giving" Love Ball at Fondation Louis Vuitton, one of the year's most hotly anticipated charity events which raises money for the Naked Heart Foundation and underprivileged children and families globally.
For the occasion, Palermo put forward her natural edge and wore a ballerina-inspired tulle dress with studs. She styled the frock with a sporty over-the-shoulder jacket and sky-high strappy pumps paired with sheer black tights and a braided 'do. Naturally, she wasn't the only star to shine at the party. Vodianova proved to be the belle of the ball and dazzled in an asymmetric and futuristic Louis Vuitton frock with matching Chopard jewels.
A-list guests included Paris Hilton, Adrien Brody, Mario Testino, and Marc Jacobs, but one style fixture managed to meet the event's strict black-tie dress code without actually sporting a black tie: Kanye West.
The rapper let an all-white ensemble do the talking. Scroll through for more scenes from last night's fashionable affair.