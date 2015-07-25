Found: Olivia Palermo's Monogrammed Denim Shirt

Another day, another impossibly chic look. As the reigning street style queen, Olivia Palermo prevailed once again, ruling the New York City streets in a chambray shirt that she casually half-tucked into a pair of destroyed skinnies. She stuck with the shade and carried the cool color over to her accessories by way of her aqua gem-encrusted navy slipper loafers and blue frames.

At first glance, we filed the look as another pro instance of doubled-up denim. But upon closer inspection, we realized this was no ordinary denim shirt. This one was custom, with her initials OP scrawled above the pocket, that was reminiscent of auto mechanic uniforms.

Splash News

The monogrammed element added a sweet personalized touch to her otherwise standard all-denim outfit. And since we can't resist anything that's monogrammed, we sought out her shirt, which is from celebrity-fave clothing brand Rails. It's available for custom order with the choice of white or navy thread for $178 at rails.com.

Courtesy

