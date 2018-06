Olivia Palermo added a new gig to her quickly-expanding modeling resume: Tibi’s poster girl. The former star of MTV's The City recently posed for the brand’s spring 2011 lookbook, wearing Tibi pieces mixed with piles of accessories from her own closet. See Palermo model Tibi’s ruffled trench coats, gauzy gowns, animal print minis, and more in the gallery.

