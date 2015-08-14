Olivia Palermo Has Launched a New Fall Makeup Collection—& It's Gorgeous

It's no big secret that Olivia Palermo has impeccable taste. And unsurprisingly, her fall makeup collection for Ciaté London, where she serves as the Brit brand’s creative director, is a reflection of that. The 11-piece range, which launches today, features gel kohl liners, a smoky eye shadow palette, lipstick, and a blush/bronzer duo—all just as beautifully packaged as Palermo herself. We got the lowdown on the new collab at StyleWatch and Revolve's party to celebrate the monthly mag's newly redesigned fall fashion issue. Below, everything you need to know.

What inspired the collection?

"Fall New England colors—the beautiful color schemes you’d see if you were driving up the Merritt Parkway."

What was your goal with the products?

"I wanted it to be a really wearable collection, full of simple ways to fix up your look on the go, for the evening."

oliviapalermo/Instagram

What goes into designing an entire makeup line?

"A lot. We have to get all the textures, formulas, packaging, and color combinations just right and make sure every “i” is dotted and every “t” is crossed."

What’s your favorite product in the line?

"I really like the bronzer/blush duo, because you get two in one. It’s easy if you have a smaller bag—it’s less to put in!"

What’s one thing you can’t leave the house without?

"Elnett ($13; ulta.com). A little hairspray and a comb always freshens up your hair."

Shop the Ciaté London x Olivia Palermo Fall Collection now at sephora.com.

PHOTOS: Why Olivia Palermo Can't Wait for Fall