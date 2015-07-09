See All of Olivia Palermo's Chicest Looks from Couture Fashion Week

Olivia Palermo can be counted on for two things: a stellar attendance record at fashion week (any fashion week) and a streak of on-point ensembles, with each vastly different from the last but equally as chic. So when the fall 2015 shows at Couture Fashion Week commenced, we kept our eyes peeled and our style notes on the ready.

And did she deliver. Palermo kicked off the week with a navel-plunging checked Dior dress that she grounded with a printed silk scarf tied at the waist and sweet pointy-toe nude flats with contrast black bows. Since then, she's changed into another Dior number and expertly coupled two striped separates. Most recently, she continued to hit the couture show circuit, taking her front row seat at the Fendi show in a sparkly wavy-striped tee and a pink-and-lime mix zip-front Markus Lupfer mini.

Judging by the marathon of looks so far, Palermo's ever-stylish show-going streak shows no signs of slowing down. And we can't wait to see what she'll put together next. In the meantime, flip through this gallery of her best looks from the past week.

PHOTOS: Olivia Palermo's Best Looks from Fall 2015 Couture Fashion Week