Olivia Palermo Demos How to Rock a Tailored Suit While Surrounded by Lingerie

When it comes to style, Olivia Palermo makes decidedly daring choices and, as we learned last night, the beauty is unafraid of throwing underpinnings into the mix—at least when the lingerie in question is draped on mannequins that scatter one of Manhattan's most gorgeous shops. “I love to see all the couture pieces. It’s a work of art,” she commented to InStyle at the re-opening of La Perla’s Madison Avenue boutique in New York.

Though Palermo's outfit didn’t exactly scream 50 Shades, the street-style favorite still turned heads when she walked into the store. Wearing an all black La Perla suit with silk green pumps and a Hayward clutch, Palermo looked perfectly polished. Her accessories game, as usual, was also on point with vintage pins decorating her lapels and Verdura jewels shining.

So how does the It girl define her style? “It’s eclectic, relatively accessorized, tailored, with little pops of color. Structured, probably,” she said. Her standout fashion choices make it tough for her to step out without being photographed—but Palermo doesn't consider lens men before getting dressed.

“No, I’m really practical, and it’s about what my day entails, so if I have meetings I get really dressed and if I don’t get to go home, then I have an outfit that I can transition, and I have a little extra makeup, just like any other girl," she says. "That’s basically it. I dress for myself and I enjoy getting dressed. I don’t dress for anyone else."

