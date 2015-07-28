Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl Live It Up in High Style on Ibiza Vacation

We're officially jealous of Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl. Not only is the couple majorly good looking, but they're currently on a lavish yacht getaway in Ibiza, Spain. Aside from enjoying their time in the sun, the duo also showcased their impeccable summer fashion sense in a series of easy breezy looks.

For a swimming excursion in Ibiza, Spain, the fashionista donned a camel and royal blue one-piece suit that she paried with a white cover-up, straw hat, and chic sunnies. GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

And in true street style star form, Palermo showed off her fit physique in two fashionable swimsuits. For a swimming excursion, the fashionista donned a camel and royal blue one-piece suit that she paired with a white cover-up, straw hat, and chic sunnies, while Huebl kept it simple in a pair of classic black trunks, flaunting his washboard abs (above). The socialite later changed into a coral bandeau bikini to lounge in the sun (below).

During a trip to Ibiza, Spain, the fashionista donned a coral bandeau bikini that she paired with a white cover-up and chic sunnies. GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Want to see more of their enviable vacation? Scroll down to check out all of their gorgeous 'grams.

Postcard from Ibiza #HeavenForAWeek 😎🍍 #BestCruise #missingVeronis #tmblue2015 A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on Jul 28, 2015 at 5:00am PDT

Look how fabulous?!!! 🙏🏻🐋🐳🙈👀☺️😊😉🚣🏻🐠🐋💃🏼🐙💪🏼🍍🍍 A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Jul 28, 2015 at 7:10am PDT

🐟🌊🐠🐳🏊🏼🚣🏻🐋💗 A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Jul 28, 2015 at 4:12am PDT

Don't mind this kind of #mondaymorningcommute with @privategg #Formentera 🐳🌊 #tmblue2015 #wally A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on Jul 27, 2015 at 5:24am PDT

Sundays A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on Jul 26, 2015 at 9:39am PDT

Ciao NYC! ✌🏼️🗽💗💃🏼#next stop #sunshinespot 🌊🌎🌍🌌⛅️☀️☀️🐟🐠🐬🐳🌴 @johanneshuebl @carlossouza1311 @privategg A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Jul 25, 2015 at 1:08pm PDT

✌🏼️-out New York 🗽 ✈️ off to vacation 🌊🍍😎 #WhitePantsForTheRestOfSummer A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on Jul 25, 2015 at 10:56am PDT

