Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl Live It Up in High Style on Ibiza Vacation

We're officially jealous of Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl. Not only is the couple majorly good looking, but they're currently on a lavish yacht getaway in Ibiza, Spain. Aside from enjoying their time in the sun, the duo also showcased their impeccable summer fashion sense in a series of easy breezy looks.

For a swimming excursion in Ibiza, Spain, the fashionista donned a camel and royal blue one-piece suit that she paried with a white cover-up, straw hat, and chic sunnies.

And in true street style star form, Palermo showed off her fit physique in two fashionable swimsuits. For a swimming excursion, the fashionista donned a camel and royal blue one-piece suit that she paired with a white cover-up, straw hat, and chic sunnies, while Huebl kept it simple in a pair of classic black trunks, flaunting his washboard abs (above). The socialite later changed into a coral bandeau bikini to lounge in the sun (below).

During a trip to Ibiza, Spain, the fashionista donned a coral bandeau bikini that she paired with a white cover-up and chic sunnies.

Want to see more of their enviable vacation? Scroll down to check out all of their gorgeous 'grams.

Postcard from Ibiza #HeavenForAWeek 😎🍍 #BestCruise #missingVeronis #tmblue2015

A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on

Look how fabulous?!!! 🙏🏻🐋🐳🙈👀☺️😊😉🚣🏻🐠🐋💃🏼🐙💪🏼🍍🍍

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on

🐟🌊🐠🐳🏊🏼🚣🏻🐋💗

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on

Don't mind this kind of #mondaymorningcommute with @privategg #Formentera 🐳🌊 #tmblue2015 #wally

A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on

Sundays

A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on

✌🏼️-out New York 🗽 ✈️ off to vacation 🌊🍍😎 #WhitePantsForTheRestOfSummer

A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on

