Olivia Palermo on How to Go from Work to Holiday Party With Ease

By this point, your inbox is likely overflowing with invites for holiday parties, and considering that your work schedule leading up to your much-needed, end-of-the-year vacation is just as jam-packed, you're likely searching for an easy way to transform your 9-to-5 ensemble into a party-ready outfit. It's no easy feat, so, when we bumped into Olivia Palermo at a recent event at Piperlime's SoHo store, we were sure to solicit the street style pro's advice.

"I always love wearing a great pair of fancy trousers," the socialite and newly minted Piperlime guest editor told us. "Wear them with a sweater and pair a blazer over it with flats during the day, and stash a pair of heels in your bag for when you leave the office." Per Palermo's advice, we've selected the below picks that'll take you straight from your cubicle to cocktails. Just don't forget some extra makeup and a comb for last-minute pre-party touch-ups, lest you attempt to entertain conversation with a day-old face on.

(Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Hi-Low Crop Sweater, Michael Stars; $148, Varlene Jacket in Edition, Theory; $395, The Baroque Pipelime Pant, Kate Spade Saturday; $130, Loafers, & Other Stories; $225, Claire Leather Pump, Vince; $375)

