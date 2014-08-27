Olivia Palermo Hits the Streets in Two Pairs of Shoes from Her Aquazzura Collaboration

Olivia Palermo is at it again! This week, the style star has been heating up the streets of both New York City and Melbourne, Australia, with her perfectly crafted ensembles—sporting two pairs of shoes from her new collaboration with Aquazzura that she dressed both down and up.

Palermo first hit the pavement in a casual-chic outfit made up of a deep blue Marchesa Voyage for ShopStyle embroidered jacket, long-sleeve white top, ripped denim jeans, and embellished suede sandals from her Aquazzura line. Days later, she stepped out in a gorgeous floral-print Burberry Prorsum silk georgette dress paired with a patterned Burberry cashmere scarf, and finished off her look with Aquazzura cutout leather heels of her own design.

Not only is Palermo a master at wearing clothes, she is now a success at designing them too. One thing's certain: she defnitely knows how to put her best foot forward. Love the fashionista's fancy footwear? The full Olivia Palermo for Aquazzura collection ($565 to $1,625) is available now on net-a-porter.com.

