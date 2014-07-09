Olivia Palermo Hits Paris for Couture Fashion Week in a Trio of Chic Looks

Image zoom FameFlynet; Getty Images (2)

Olivia Palermo may be fresh off what is arguably her best look ever, but the star is showing no signs of slowing down in the fashion department. The newlywed is in Paris with her husband Johannes Huebl for Haute Couture Fashion Week, and has been spotted in a slew of chic outfits in the City of Light. For the couple's first post-wedding public appearances, the street style whiz whipped together a trio of perfectly paired ensembles.

For a Bulgari cocktail party, Palermo stepped out in a luxe, patterned burgundy coat that she belted over matching satin shorts and a black tee (above, left). Gold heels and jewels completed her aptly styled ensemble. To attend the Elie Saab Couture fall/winter 2014 show, the fashionista showed off impressive styling skills in her favorite speckled Banana Republic trousers with a printed Tibi top, black blazer, Christian Dior bag, and bejeweled sandals (above, middle). For the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter 2014 show she donned a head-to-toe look by the brand, which included a printed blouse, black and cream vest, and a button-front skirt (above, right). Palermo topped off her chicest look of the week with bold sunnies, a pale pink clutch, mesh pumps, and a bright orange lip.

