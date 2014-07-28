Olivia Palermo Has Us Pining For Her Versatile She + Lo Bag

If you couldn't tell, we're slightly—slightly—obsessed with Olivia Palermo (and her style...and her hubby—the list goes on and on). Whenever she steps out, whether it's for a red carpet affair or to walk her dog Mr. Butler, we can't help but wax lyrical about her sartorial geniusness. From her shades to her shoes, we've scrutinized every single piece of clothing in an attempt to crack the secrets to her style.

Her latest outing is no exception. Clad in a more relaxed getup, Palermo hit the city with an ease of a street style pro. Working with a contrast color palette, she layered a slouchy black knit over a basic cami, and paired them with two-toned skinnies and pink-trimmed zebra print-capped ballet flats. The star player though? Her roomy shimmery satchel. Seen swinging from her arm, the she + lo bag tied her whole look together while adding a subtle oomph, thanks to its white metal sheen.

Carry it as a hand-held, like Palermo, or as a cross-body hobo; pair it with mod two-toned separates or with colorful prints. The possibilities! And at $268, the incredibly versatile she + lo "Next Chapter" bag is yours, available for pre-order now at sheandlo.com.

To see all of Olivia Palermo's stylish masterpieces, click through for a mega-gallery of all her looks.