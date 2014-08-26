Olivia Palermo Gives This Loft Dress an Incredibly Unique Twist

Okay, it's official: This is the dress of August. The sweet floral-printed golden mustard Loft shirtdress ($80; loft.com) with black pajama-style piping has been spotted on not one, or two, but three of our favorite style stars.

Unlike Emmy Rossum (below, left) who gave hers a cool menswear spin with a buckled A.L.C. cross-body and patent black brogues or Bella Thorne (below, right) who elevated hers with a chain-strap carryall and delicate snakeskin sandals, Olivia Palermo took a unique styling approach. We mean, of course she did.

First, the street style savant hiked up the hemline of her flowy printed maxi skirt into a knee-grazing piece. Then, she layered the shirtdress over it (buttoned all the way up), removed the black waist sash altogether, and replaced it with her own skinny belt. Finally, she unexpectedly finished off her look with a teal clutch and golden yellow lace-up open-toe booties (another one of her go-tos).

A tad off-beat, sure, but fearlessly stylish all the same. Our verdict: Another street style win for OP!

Startraksphoto

Want more style inspo? Click ahead to see all of Olivia Palermo's looks, on and off the red carpet.