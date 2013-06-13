Olivia Palermo Is Getting an Award Because She's So Good at Accessorizing

Olivia Palermo's standout accessories, from Mulberry bags to Zara belts to Jimmy Choo shoes, catch the attention of our InStyle editors on the daily. And we're not the only ones impressed with her fashion skills: The Accessories Council, the New York non-profit advocacy group supporting accessory designers, announced it will honor the 27-year-old by giving her the Distinguished Style Award at the 17th Annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards this fall. The event honors those "who have impacted the world of accessories," and Palermo landed on a list of honorees that also includes Warby Parker (for Retail Innovation) and rag & bone (for Breakthrough Award). Congrats to Miss Olivia P—the style star will accept her award at the ACE Awards ceremony in New York City on November 4.

