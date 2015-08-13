Why Olivia Palermo & More It Girls Can't Wait for Fall

Fall was a hot topic of conversation on the High Line in N.Y.C. last night—and with good reason. StyleWatch and Revolve handpicked the 1.45-mile-long elevated park to fête the monthly mag’s newly revamped September issue, which, among a slew of other stories, spotlights the six need-to-know trends of the season. And each street style savvy attendee, as is their wont, couldn’t wait to incorporate one in particular into their already extensive wardrobe.

“I love layering,” cover star and paparazzi magnet Olivia Palermo told InStyle. “All I need is a long vest and a well-tailored jacket.” Nina Dobrev seconded the motion. “I’m looking forward to a lot of layering, for sure,” she said. “Big coats, scarves, and altogether comfy things. When the weather gets cold, you just want to bundle up and be a total homebody.” Former Miss USA Olivia Culpo cited the cape as her new go-to for added warmth. “It’s a great transition piece,” she said.

Over sweeping views of the Hudson River, guests combed six fashion installations inspired by StyleWatch’s Fall Runway Report, noshed on pork buns, and sipped Campari cocktails and blended juices courtesy of Jus by Julie. After the sun went down, the party turned into a veritable nightclub when Hannah Bronfman and Questlove took to the DJ booths (yes, there were two) to commence the silent disco portion of the program. “I’ve never been on either side of a silent disco before,” Bronfman said. Another first she’s looking forward to come fall? “Culottes.” We don’t doubt that she’ll add some layers, too.

