Olivia Palermo: Designer?

Olivia Palermo announced last month that she's working on a new reality show, and now the premise of the show has been revealed: Cameras will follow the socialite, Mango model and former star of The City as she designs and launches her very own clothing line, Racked reports. How similar to her former nemesis on The City, Whitney Port! Olivia has a classic sense of style, and she has already collaborated with Roberta Freymann to launch a collection of bib necklaces earlier this year, so we're interested to see what she comes up with for her own collection. Check out some of Olivia Palermo's latest red-carpet moments in the gallery.

