It’s Now Easier than Ever to Copy Olivia Palermo’s Signature Eye Look

If there’s one beauty lesson we’ve picked up from Olivia Palermo, it’s never to underestimate the power of eyeliner. Whether she’s hitting a fashion show or taking her dog for a stroll, Palermo proves that a few strokes of liner can instantly intensify any ensemble. Needless to say, we’ll be adding the star’s new Smoked Out Gel Kohl Liners (below) to our makeup bags pronto.

The hybrid formula, which is a part of Palermo’s fall makeup collection for Ciaté London, is a cross between a kohl and gel liner, making for a super-smooth application that lasts for hours. For a precise look, glide it along the upper lash line and extend past the edges of your eyes, if you hope to achieve the star’s signature cat eye. If you want to quickly add drama for a night out (like when you’re going from the office to dinner), simply use the built-in blender to create a smoky, smoldering effect.

The limited-edition product comes in 2 colors: a tried-and-true black that will never steer you wrong, and a deep aubergine shade that’s perfect for fall. Shop them both for $20 each at sephora.com.

Courtesy

