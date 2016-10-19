Olivia Palermo Adds a Hint of Burnt Orange Perfection to Her Latest Fall Look

It’s really, truly autumn, and Olivia Palermo’s wardrobe has officially taken note.

The Banana Republic Global Style Ambassador stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday repping the brand head-to-toe during a photo shoot for their spring 2017 campaign. Palermo strutted through SoHo wearing a pair of cuffed army green pants, a matching jacket with a circular collar and flower appliqués, and a deep pumpkin-colored top, which peeked out from beneath her stylish jacket.

The 30-year-old teamed her seasonal ensemble with a pair of Victorian-style lace-up booties and tinted sunglasses, wearing her golden brown mane in a messy half-bun atop her head.

In addition to Palermo’s autumnal getup, the modern style icon also wore a navy look for the shoot—pairing a set of dark blue capris with a textured jacket and a matching top. Palermo gave the outfit an indelible edge with a set of low-heel booties with studded straps and buckles. She wore her soft locks down in a deep side part for this portion of the shoot, tucking the front left strands behind one ear.

October looks good on you, Olivia!