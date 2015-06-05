Olivia Palermo Makes Basic Black Look Chicer Than Anything

Whether she's running errands or posing on the red carpet, Olivia Palermo makes a fashion statement seemingly every time she steps out. We've gotten used to her effortless way of mixing fun prints and packing on bold color, but the 29-year-old recently surprised us when she opted for a mostly black ensemble.

Her chic take on the classic shade included an open-shoulder top worn over apron pants and, naturally, her accessory game was on point as usual. She paired the outfit with caged sandals by Schutz ($190; shopbop.com), a python Hayward tote ($3,195; haywardluxury.com), white-trimmed sunglasses by Westward Leaning ($225; westwardleaning.com), and an open-collar necklace. No matter what color Palermo chooses to wear she makes it look right.

