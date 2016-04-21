Olivia Palermo Shows Us How to Rock a $13 T-Shirt

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Kelsey Glein
Apr 21, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Leave it Olivia Palermo to make a $13 T-shirt look luxe. The fashion star hit the streets of New York City yesterday wearing a super chic ensemble, and it included a very affordable top.

For the outing, the socialite donned a relaxed V-neck from Old Navy in light heather gray. She paired the tee with black Paige skinny jeans and a breezy draped trench coat perfect for the transitional spring weather. The brunette beauty accessorized her outfit with ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels, an envelope clutch adorned with a Fendi buggie, and oversize sunnies. Talk about high-low dressing at its best.

RELATED: Olivia Palermo Wears Perfect Laid-Back Look While Walking Her Dog in N.Y.C.

Want to shop the piece yourself? You can pick up the basic in a variety of colors on oldnavy.com now.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!