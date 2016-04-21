Olivia Palermo Shows Us How to Rock a $13 T-Shirt

Leave it Olivia Palermo to make a $13 T-shirt look luxe. The fashion star hit the streets of New York City yesterday wearing a super chic ensemble, and it included a very affordable top.

For the outing, the socialite donned a relaxed V-neck from Old Navy in light heather gray. She paired the tee with black Paige skinny jeans and a breezy draped trench coat perfect for the transitional spring weather. The brunette beauty accessorized her outfit with ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels, an envelope clutch adorned with a Fendi buggie, and oversize sunnies. Talk about high-low dressing at its best.

Want to shop the piece yourself? You can pick up the basic in a variety of colors on oldnavy.com now.