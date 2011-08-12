Olivia Munn's Tousled Bob: All the Details!

Olivia Munn joined the bob club in December, and we caught up with the actress at our Summer Soiree to talk about her shorter 'do! "I cut it for I Don't Know How She Does It. It was my idea," she said. "They were so excited because actresses usually fight about cutting their hair, which I get, but I felt like it was something the character would have. It's very easy and effortless." The best thing about having a bob? Sleeping in late! "It takes the most minimal amount of time to get ready now," Munn told us. "I haven't has it this short since I was 12. I really like it!" Munn is going even shorter for Aaron Sorkin's new HBO pilot, in which she plays a financial analyst. Tell us, are you planning on shortening your 'do this season? Let us know in the comments!

Plus, click through the gallery to browse more celebrity haircuts!— Caitlin Petreycik with reporting by Lindzi Scharf