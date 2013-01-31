Olivia Munn's Red Carpet Style Secret: "Don't Force It!"

Olivia Munn doesn't want to get locked in to wearing one kind of style, which is why she always walks the red carpet in different kinds of looks. "Sometimes I’ll go in and think I know what I want, but then I’ll change my mind," Munn told InStyle.com at the People's Choice Awards. "I know now, from doing more red carpets, if I put something on and think, 'I like it. Sure, it’s a little sexier, but maybe it’s not too much,' it might just be. I’ll look at the photos later and go, 'Oh wow. That was a lot. That was a lot of boob. And I didn’t want that!'” For the future, expect her in something "that feels pretty and not sexy," she said. "And it has to be comfortable! You shouldn’t force yourself into anything." Words to live by!

— Lindzi Scharf