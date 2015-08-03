Watch Olivia Munn Unleash a Flurry of Kicks in This Badass Video

You may be used to watching Olivia Munn's boyfriend, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, display his athleticism on the football field, but now all eyes are on the actress's physical prowess. Yesterday, the 35-year-old brunette bombshell took to Instagram to showcase her newfound butt-kicking skills and they sure do impress.

In the clip (below), Munn works with an equally badass trainer as she nails a moving target kick after kick. The star recently revealed that hitting the gym wasn’t part of her regular routine, but this clip proves she’s undoubtedly ready to take on her role as the fiery Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse, set to hit theaters May 27, 2016.

Freestyle #latergram @karine_lmx A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 1, 2015 at 11:15am PDT

Learned some new tricks... A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 28, 2015 at 2:35pm PDT

Five weeks ago, Munn also shared a video of herself impressively tackling similar martial arts–like moves.

“She’s very strong and she’s very lethal and she’s very powerful, and it doesn’t really matter what she’s wearing as long as you have that strength and that presence,” Munn recently told Entertainment Weekly of her X-Men character. We can’t wait to see how swiftly the actress moves across the screen.

