Olivia Munn Impresses Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers with Her Sword Swinging Skills 

Olivia Munn's boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, might be a tough football player, but it looks like her sword fighting skills are no match for the professional athlete.

Yesterday, the Mortdecai actress posted a video on Instagram (below) that proved she has major skills. In the clip Munn swings her sword around so fast that it would make any normal person nervous, but it's obvious to see that she's a pro and even cracks a smile at the end. Rodgers tries to keep up with Munn, but she has definitely mastered the art with ease. The 34-year-old star captioned the video, "Learned some new tricks."

Learned some new tricks... A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 28, 2015 at 2:35pm PDT

Munn is slated to act in three big screen movies in 2016: Ride Along 2, Zoolander 2, and X-Men: Apocalypse. From the looks of things, the in-shape actress won't be needing a stunt double for many of the action scenes. Maybe we'll even get to see her try out more of her new sword-swinging tricks in one of her upcoming roles.

