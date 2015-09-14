Watch Olivia Munn Wield a Giant Sword in Her Latest Badass Video

Whoa. Do not mess with Olivia Munn. Even though filming for her upcoming movie X-Men: Apocalypse has wrapped, Munn isn't letting her newly acquired fighting skills go to waste. The former Newsroom star, who plays Betsy Braddock aka Psylocke in the film, took to Instagram to share a video of her sword-fighting abilities.

"One last freestyle session for the road ..." she wrote in the caption for the clip, in which she effortlessly swings around a (probably dull) blade. Watch it here:

One last freestyle session for the road... #DaxGymMontreal @teambillieve @karine_lmx A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 12, 2015 at 8:43am PDT

The actress has shared a number of videos of her fight preparation and, well, she is looking pretty good. She shared a video that showcased her powerful kicks two weeks ago:

Drop kick it like it's... A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 24, 2015 at 5:16pm PDT

"I may be short, but I got those tall fools on lock now," she captioned this one that showed off her flexibility:

I may be short, but I got those tall fools on lock now A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 14, 2015 at 1:59pm PDT

In the Marvel comics, Psylocke uses her telepathic and telekinetic powers as well as assassin skills, after switching bodies with a Japanese ninja named Kwannon. X-Men: Apocalypse hits theaters May 27, 2016.

