Olivia Munn Reps Los Angeles with a Graphic T-Shirt

Ask any New Yorker what they think of California's quality of pizza and bagels, and they'll shake their head in disgust. You'll get the same reaction if you solicit a Californian's thoughts on eastern temps. It's become commonplace for residents of both cities to allege their partiality toward a certain one, so it came as no surprise when Olivia Munn, an L.A. dweller by way of Oklahoma City, stepped out in West Hollywood sporting a graphic tee with a not-so-subtle message.

Her cotton top by Twenty has "LA Nueva New York" (with a halo over the A in L.A. as a tribute to the City of Angels) emblazoned across the chest, suggesting L.A. is the new New York. The Newport Beach–based brand, which launched in 2009, specializes in super soft knits with sassy logos like the one pictured above, and counts Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Mila Kunis amongst its fans. Founder David Helwani's goal in creating his series of graphic tees was to bestow the wearer with a source of lighthearted pride. "I wanted to highlight my two favorite fashion-based American cities and play up the friendly rivalry that both coasts have for one another," he told InStyle.com.

If you're an L.A. native and want to show your support, pick up Twenty's LA Nueva New York T-shirt for $62 at twentytees.com.

