Watch a Bikini-Clad Olivia Munn Lip Sync to Mariah Carey on the Beach

What does Olivia Munn do during her tropical girls getaway? Lip sync to Mariah Carey, of course.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star is on a pre-birthday vacation in Turks and Caicos, and she's definitely living her best life in the sunny paradise. To get ready for her big day, Munn channeled her inner diva. On Saturday, the actress shared a silly Instagram video that showed off her best dance moves in a bikini while she and her friends danced and lip synced to Mariah Carey.

The ladies' song of choice was "Always Be My Baby"—a classic, obviously—and in the clip, Munn parades around on the beach in a blush-colored bikini with light teal trim. Her friends happily serve as her backup dancers, with one crawling across the sand behind her! Too funny.

If you check out some of Munn's other 'grams, you'll definitely agree she's living it up. She and her crew have an amazing villa, complete with pool AND private beach. No big deal.

Happy early birthday to Munn—here's to another year of her making us laugh!