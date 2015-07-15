The Surprising Reason Olivia Munn Uses Hypnosis

It turns out that the key to a kick-butt workout might be a swinging pendulum. Well, it worked for Olivia Munn.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 35, spilled the wacky way being hypnotized revved up her workouts — not to mention the major motivation she gets from her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers — in the August issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands July 21.

“I was going to a hypnotist to help me with my OCD and trichotillomania. One day I told him I didn’t work out, and he said, ‘What do you mean?’ I replied, ‘I don’t know. I just kind of don’t. I yo-yo.’ He said, ‘You have to! It’s good for your anxiety and depression.’ So during one of our sessions, he hypnotized me,” Munn explained to the magazine.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston, Charlie Hunnam & More Stars Share Their Favorite Ways to Stay in Shape

And before you give a raised brow, she’s “not exaggerating.”

Says Munn of her newfound fitness drive: “That was on a Friday, and by Monday I was working out every day at 6 a.m. If I missed a session, I’d double up and do it the next day. Now I feel so much stronger. I remember running up the steps one day and thinking, This is strange. I could do this a hundred times and be totally okay.”

But for those days where Munn needs a little extra inspiration, she’s found it in her athletic beau.

“My boyfriend’s healthiness inspires me. Aaron is different than every other man I’ve ever met … there’s so much I could say. Everything a good person can be, he is,” Munn raved about the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 31.

“He’s in such great shape, and especially lately, he’s been eating so well and working out,” adds the Newsroom alum. “Having somebody in your life like that is so motivating.”

And yes, the brunette beauty is human and indulges from time to time. But she tries to keep her eating in check in order to feel good on the inside.

RELATED: Olivia Munn Loves a Guy Who Can Work a Joystick

“Sometimes I wish I had more self-control. I’ll give myself a bunch of excuses, like I’m tired, I’m shooting or I need this cookie. There was a tray of Rice Krispies Treats [at the shoot today]. I’ve had two bags of sour-cream-and-onion chips. Last night, I had creamed corn and mac ‘n’ cheese and two and a half pretzel breadsticks before my meal came!,” Munn said.

RELATED: Cook for a Crowd: Beer Cheese Soup from Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

“I’m not someone who can eat whatever she wants and have it not affect her. [After I splurge] I think to myself, I’m going to regret this — not because I’m going to put on weight, but because I can actually feel a difference when I’m eating poorly. When you’re trying to be healthy, you can feel the difference if you eat something bad.”

This article first appeared on PEOPLE.com. For more stories like this, visit PEOPLE.com now.