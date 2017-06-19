Olivia Munn Shows Some Serious Leg in a Sexy Cobalt Dress in N.Y.C. 

It may be Monday, but we're still not over Olivia Munn's TGIF look. The star stepped out in New York City at the end of last week to host an event to celebrate the launch of Proactiv MD at an art gallery in the East Village neighborhood, and she looked positively radiant as she arrived to hang out with her fans.

For the event, Munn wore an eye-catching cobalt dress (shop similar here) that was demure yet sexy. The top of the dress featured fluttering pleated short-sleeves and a strategically placed key-hole, while the lower half of the look brought the sex appeal thanks to a thigh-high slit that showed off her legs. Munn accessorized her ensemble with matching blue high heels and large black shades. Perfectly waved hair and pretty bold red lip completed the look.

Gotham/Getty

Before the event, Munn took to Instagram to let fans know that she'd be at the event adn that she'd be gamely taking seflies. "Can't wait to celebrate the launch of #ProactivMD on Friday, 6/16 in NYC! I'll be at 312 Bowery at 12:30 PM for product samples, , and selfies (duh)!" she wrote alongside the promo photo.

Afterwards, she proved that celebs are just like us by heading back to her hotel and ordering room service. "Fridays in NY are off the chain," she wrote alongside a photo of her eating French fries. Could she be any cooler?

