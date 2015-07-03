17 Reasons Birthday Girl Olivia Munn and Her Rescue Dog Make the Cutest Pair

Birthday girl Olivia Munn has a lot going on between training to portray Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse, filming Zoolander 2, and turning 35—today! And beyond her blossoming film career, the star has a serious relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But he's not the only man in her life: Munn's rescue pup, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Chance, plays a very important role as well. "To anyone looking to bring a dog into their world, please choose to rescue instead of buying," the actress says. "There are so many amazing dogs that need love and a home and are waiting for someone to rescue them." Here, see 17 times Munn took to Instagram to show off her adorable pet:

So excited for Faircloth's new capsule collection and this super soft, super chic grey button-up! To date the brand is responsible for getting approximately 900 Nepali girls into school since it’s launch last Fall! 👊👏 @faircloth_supply #fairclothsupply A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Dec 4, 2014 at 7:12pm PST

droppin' beats. Not angry cool ones. Like happy, non-catchy beats. A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Dec 24, 2014 at 11:36am PST

SnowDay! 🐶❄⛄ A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 3, 2015 at 12:18pm PST

💙 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 7, 2015 at 8:44am PST

Chance's first time on a photoshoot ❤ A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 7, 2015 at 7:57am PST

I just love him so much!!!!! #Chance #Rescue #AdoptDontBuyPlease 💙🐶 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 13, 2015 at 6:38pm PST

Working on our tricks while on the press tour... I work, Chance works. A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 15, 2015 at 8:10am PST

Chance is sick😞👎But he's getting lots and lots of love and Seinfeld reruns. He's gonna be fine. 💙 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 26, 2015 at 7:09pm PST

Chillin' with my homie A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 17, 2015 at 3:51pm PST

Photoshoot tomorrow, yet this is happening. #noselfcontrol #smh A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Mar 10, 2015 at 10:34pm PDT

on set road dog A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Mar 30, 2015 at 1:20pm PDT

We are two lucky dogs... ❤ A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Apr 11, 2015 at 11:07am PDT

🐶 ✈ 💙 road dog fo life A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 3, 2015 at 11:56am PDT

And your co-pilot today will be Chance Rodgers. You're in safe paws... A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 13, 2015 at 10:55am PDT

Happy Father's Day to the best dad any puppy could ask for 🐶💙🏆#thedogfather #adoptdontshop #rescue A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 21, 2015 at 5:54pm PDT

Chance shot his first cover this weekend in Chicago and did such a great job! Rescue dogs are special and fancy too. 🐶📷 #rescue #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 3, 2015 at 8:16am PDT

PHOTOS: See Her 10 Best Looks Ever Here