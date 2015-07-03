17 Reasons Birthday Girl Olivia Munn and Her Rescue Dog Make the Cutest Pair

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Meredith Lepore
Jul 03, 2015 @ 7:15 am

Birthday girl Olivia Munn has a lot going on between training to portray Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse, filming Zoolander 2, and turning 35—today! And beyond her blossoming film career, the star has a serious relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But he's not the only man in her life: Munn's rescue pup, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Chance, plays a very important role as well. "To anyone looking to bring a dog into their world, please choose to rescue instead of buying," the actress says. "There are so many amazing dogs that need love and a home and are waiting for someone to rescue them." Here, see 17 times Munn took to Instagram to show off her adorable pet:

>

droppin' beats. Not angry cool ones. Like happy, non-catchy beats.

SnowDay! 🐶❄⛄

💙

Chance's first time on a photoshoot ❤

I just love him so much!!!!! #Chance #Rescue #AdoptDontBuyPlease 💙🐶

Working on our tricks while on the press tour... I work, Chance works.

Chance is sick😞👎But he's getting lots and lots of love and Seinfeld reruns. He's gonna be fine. 💙

Chillin' with my homie

Photoshoot tomorrow, yet this is happening. #noselfcontrol #smh

on set road dog

We are two lucky dogs... ❤

🐶 ✈ 💙 road dog fo life

And your co-pilot today will be Chance Rodgers. You're in safe paws...

Happy Father's Day to the best dad any puppy could ask for 🐶💙🏆#thedogfather #adoptdontshop #rescue

