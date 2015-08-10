Olivia Munn Soaks Up the Sun in a Bikini, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagram Snaps

There seems to be an endless amount of summery snaps from the stars on Instagram as of late, and this weekend was no different. Olivia Munn spent her Sunday soaking up rays in bikini on a rooftop, and shared a snap of her lazy day with the caption: "Britt + O #rooftopsunparty." Other famous faces also celebrated the sunny weather, including Adam Levine, who got tangled up in a pool floatie, and Karlie Kloss, who snapped a sweet photo with her sisters at the beach. But they weren't the only ones who spent the weekend enjoying the last weeks of summer. Keep reading to see the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.

Reese Witherspoon:

Long Saturday bike ride. Does this count as cardio? 🚲❤️

Taylor Swift:

That Seattle crowd went ABSOLUTELY INSANE when @ciara and @dangerusswilson walked out!! I LOVED TONIGHT

Blake Lively:

Kendall Jenner:

I BE IN THE KITCHEN COOKIN' PIES

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

Adam Levine:

Turns out I'm an idiot.

A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Whitney Port:

😜😘😀❤️😉😘 @devinlucien @brodyjenner @omnianightclub #itswhitneybitch

Mindy Kaling:

Don't even talk to me unless your combat boots have bunny ears. Thank you @minnaparikkashoes

Karlie Kloss:

😎😋😜😊 #LikeaKloss

Jaime King:

Family FOREVER @skittishkid #WilsonBethal #HartofDixieLove x

Olivia Munn:

Britt + O ☀️🍸👙#rooftopsunparty

Justin Bieber:

Kate Hudson:

We got the band back together y'all 🐴 #FreeBird #BirthdayRide #HappyBirthdayJaq 🎉🎂

