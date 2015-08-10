Olivia Munn Soaks Up the Sun in a Bikini, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagram Snaps

There seems to be an endless amount of summery snaps from the stars on Instagram as of late, and this weekend was no different. Olivia Munn spent her Sunday soaking up rays in bikini on a rooftop, and shared a snap of her lazy day with the caption: "Britt + O #rooftopsunparty." Other famous faces also celebrated the sunny weather, including Adam Levine, who got tangled up in a pool floatie, and Karlie Kloss, who snapped a sweet photo with her sisters at the beach. But they weren't the only ones who spent the weekend enjoying the last weeks of summer. Keep reading to see the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.

Reese Witherspoon:

Long Saturday bike ride. Does this count as cardio? 🚲❤️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 8, 2015 at 2:20pm PDT

Taylor Swift:

That Seattle crowd went ABSOLUTELY INSANE when @ciara and @dangerusswilson walked out!! I LOVED TONIGHT A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 8, 2015 at 11:15pm PDT

Blake Lively:

I was beginning to Duchess of Cambridge it a bit too often, except not awesome like she does it. 😳👗😳👗 Thank you @preserve_us for intervening with our killer new threads. Obsessed. My mama still wins as best dressed though. 🙋 all in favor say aye! A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 8, 2015 at 4:08am PDT

Kendall Jenner:

I BE IN THE KITCHEN COOKIN' PIES A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 9, 2015 at 11:02pm PDT

Adam Levine:

Turns out I'm an idiot. A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Aug 8, 2015 at 2:43pm PDT

Whitney Port:

😜😘😀❤️😉😘 @devinlucien @brodyjenner @omnianightclub #itswhitneybitch A photo posted by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Aug 8, 2015 at 1:15am PDT

Mindy Kaling:

Don't even talk to me unless your combat boots have bunny ears. Thank you @minnaparikkashoes A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Aug 8, 2015 at 7:02pm PDT

Karlie Kloss:

😎😋😜😊 #LikeaKloss A photo posted by @karliekloss on Aug 7, 2015 at 1:18pm PDT

Jaime King:

Family FOREVER @skittishkid #WilsonBethal #HartofDixieLove x A photo posted by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Aug 8, 2015 at 5:14pm PDT

Olivia Munn:

Britt + O ☀️🍸👙#rooftopsunparty A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 9, 2015 at 8:55am PDT

Justin Bieber:

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 7, 2015 at 5:12pm PDT

Kate Hudson:

We got the band back together y'all 🐴 #FreeBird #BirthdayRide #HappyBirthdayJaq 🎉🎂 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Aug 8, 2015 at 6:24pm PDT

RELATED: The 15 Cutest Photos of Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Kids