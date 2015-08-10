Olivia Munn Soaks Up the Sun in a Bikini, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagram Snaps

There seems to be an endless amount of summery snaps from the stars on Instagram as of late, and this weekend was no different. Olivia Munn spent her Sunday soaking up rays in bikini on a rooftop, and shared a snap of her lazy day with the caption: "Britt + O #rooftopsunparty." Other famous faces also celebrated the sunny weather, including Adam Levine, who got tangled up in a pool floatie, and Karlie Kloss, who snapped a sweet photo with her sisters at the beach. But they weren't the only ones who spent the weekend enjoying the last weeks of summer. Keep reading to see the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.
Reese Witherspoon:
Taylor Swift:
Blake Lively:
Kendall Jenner:
Adam Levine:
Whitney Port:
Mindy Kaling:
Karlie Kloss:
Jaime King:
Olivia Munn:
Justin Bieber:
Kate Hudson:
RELATED: The 15 Cutest Photos of Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Kids