Olivia Munn and Dev Patel Premiere Season 2 of The Newsroom in Los Angeles

Olivia Munn (in Thakoon) and Dev Patel were newsy names last night as they premiered the second season of HBO’s The Newsroom at the Paramount Theater in Hollywood. The show, created by acclaimed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, takes an inside look at a nightly news team and the challenges it faces trying to report truthful news in the face of political and corporate pressures. Catch the second season of The Newsroom when it premieres this Sunday, July 14, at 10pm on HBO. Click the photo to see more of this week's parties.

