Olivia Munn Just Adopted a New Dog and He Has the Cutest Name

Olivia Munn is starting the month of May off with a new addition to her family.

Over the weekend, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress adopted her second dog—No. 1 is her constant companion, Chance—with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers. Munn announced the big news on Instagram with a picture of the adorable little pup and revealed his name: Frank Rodgers.

In the photo, Munn lies down next to the dog while gently touching his snout. "Meet Frank Rodgers. Frankie for short. Mr. Frank for business meetings," she wrote in the caption. "SOOO much love to Sasha from @loveleorescue for rescuing this sweet pup. We are so excited to have a brother for Chance! #adoptdontshop."

She also included a tag to Frank's Instagram new account, @FrankieRodgers12—looks like we can look forward to many photos of the cute dog!

Big brother Chance seems to be doing well with the new arrival and, apparently, is also a fan of Frank: He welcomed his new sibling with an Instagram post to his own account. "Welcome to the fam lil bro," the caption read.

welcome to the fam lil' bro @frankierodgers12 A photo posted by Chance Rodgers (@chancerodgers12) on Apr 30, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

And young Frankie also shared a snap of the duo his brand-new account with the caption, "Brothers."

Brothers. A photo posted by Frankie Rodgers (@frankierodgers12) on Apr 30, 2016 at 6:27pm PDT

What a social media–savvy pack.