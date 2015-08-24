Watch Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers in a Hilarious Series of Lip Sync Videos

It looks like Olivia Munn isn't the only one with acting skills. Her football player boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, proved that he can get into character, too, in the couple's series of Instagram posts. The lovebirds are the latest to discover Dubsmash, and thankfully they didn't keep all the fun to themselves. Munn posted six videos through the app, and we still can't stop laughing at the hilarious couple.

The two started off strong as they took on a dramatic scene from The Princess Bride.

#princessbride A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 22, 2015 at 1:40am PDT

Munn wasn't quite finished reenacting that movie, and she decided to play out another scene from the late '80s film.

A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 22, 2015 at 2:43am PDT

The duo then switched over to music. Rodgers backed up his girlfriend by providing a lyrical dance while Munn put on her best Mariah Carey impression for the song "Hero".

Pure emoting A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 22, 2015 at 3:23am PDT

But it was back to the films as Munn channeled Denzel Washington in Training Day.

#trainingday A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 22, 2015 at 4:03am PDT

Sarah McLachlan's "I Will Remember You" even made the cut as the two put on their serious faces to perform the moody '90s tune.

A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 22, 2015 at 9:34am PDT

For their final song, the duo took on Boyz II Men, and their emotional act of "End of the Road" was quite impressive.

Last one... A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 22, 2015 at 9:35am PDT

