Watch Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers in a Hilarious Series of Lip Sync Videos

It looks like Olivia Munn isn't the only one with acting skills. Her football player boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, proved that he can get into character, too, in the couple's series of Instagram posts. The lovebirds are the latest to discover Dubsmash, and thankfully they didn't keep all the fun to themselves. Munn posted six videos through the app, and we still can't stop laughing at the hilarious couple.
The two started off strong as they took on a dramatic scene from The Princess Bride.
Munn wasn't quite finished reenacting that movie, and she decided to play out another scene from the late '80s film.
The duo then switched over to music. Rodgers backed up his girlfriend by providing a lyrical dance while Munn put on her best Mariah Carey impression for the song "Hero".
But it was back to the films as Munn channeled Denzel Washington in Training Day.
Sarah McLachlan's "I Will Remember You" even made the cut as the two put on their serious faces to perform the moody '90s tune.
For their final song, the duo took on Boyz II Men, and their emotional act of "End of the Road" was quite impressive.
