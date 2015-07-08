Nordstrom Creative Director Olivia Kim Reveals Her Summer Style

Olivia Kim, Director of Creative Projects at Nordstrom

Summer weekend destination:

The San Juan Islands just off Seattle! I love getting on a seaplane or the ferry up to these magical gem islands. There’s so much to do, or not! Kayaking, hiking, whale watching, or just sitting along the coastline watching the sunset with a glass of lemonade.

Best place for an outdoor meal:

During the summer, any place in Pike Place Market is great for outdoor dining and incredible views of Seattle’s waterfront. I love Maximilien’s and The Pink Door.

Cocktail you can't resist:

Jalapeño margarita! Cha cha cha!

Ultimate summer movie:

National Lampoon’s European Vacation is my favorite movie of all time.

Essential beach read:

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara. I’m a readaholic and this book moved me in a way that I hadn’t felt in a while. I was talking about it for weeks after I had finished.

Sun exposure strategy:

My sunblock game is insane—I wear SPF every day even when it’s cloudy and reapply every three hours. I always have an appropriate hat to match each activity. I even wear a hat while I’m surfing! An umbrella is a must on the beach, and when in the city, I will cross the street to stay in the shade. I’m pretty regimented about staying out of the sun even though summer is my favorite time of year!

The songs on your summer playlist:

I’ve been obsessively listening to the soundtrack from Empire season 1.

Favorite beach:

Las Flores in El Salvador—it has the most amazing sunset surf rides in a perfect tucked away cove.

RELATED: The Most Exciting New Hotels on the Summer 2015 Radar