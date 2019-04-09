Olivia Jade Giannulli Just Got One Step Closer to a Potential Comeback

In the midst of the college admissions scandal, Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, has emerged as a key figure (and punchline, really), thanks to her parents' prominence (in and outside of the scandal), as well as her own status as a popular beauty influencer.

After news broke that her parents allegedly paid $500,000 to have her and her older sister Isabella accepted to USC under fraudulent circumstances, Olivia Jade's beauty deals started dropping like flies, and she ran into some trouble getting her trademarks approved, partly due to, er, punctuation errors.

But now, The Blast is reporting that she has fixed those errors and resubmitted her applications for “Olivia Jade” and “Olivia Jade Beauty" to become official trademarks. According to The Blast, the application requirements were satisfied by April 1 (just days before her mother appeared in court), and U.S. Patent & Trademark is allowing her paperwork to move to the next step.

Last month, The Blast reported that Olivia Jade's applications for trademarks were on the verge of being rejected, thanks to too-vague product descriptions (like “make up kits” with “moisturizer” and “concealer”), as well as due to lack of proper punctuation in her filings.

Though her applications for the trademarks haven't officially been approved just yet, we are one step closer to possibly seeing Olivia Jade's big comeback to the beauty world.

In the weeks following the scandal, Sephora cut ties with Olivia (she had previously collaborated with them for a makeup palette), and she lost endorsement deals with Estée Lauder and TRESemmé.

Despite all that, it looks like she's still trying to move on with her beauty career, if these trademarks are anything to go by. Maybe the tide really is shifting for her, after all.