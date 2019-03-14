Sephora Is Cutting Ties with Lori Loughlin's Daughter as a Result of the College Admissions Scandal

Two days after Lori Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scandal made us gasp, "et tu, Aunt Becky?" her daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is beginning to feel the fallout.

The 19-year-old, who was allegedly accepted into USC under false pretenses thanks to a hefty bribe on the part of her mom and fashion designer dad, Mossimo Giannulli, is an influencer that has regularly collaborated with fashion and beauty brands, sharing sponsored content with her 1.3 million Instagram followers and almost 2 million YouTube channel subscribers.

But now, her most high-profile partner — Sephora — has decided to cut all ties.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," the company said in a statement to InStyle.

As part of her partnership, Olivia regularly posted sponsored Sephora Collection content; she also collaborated with the brand on the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate palette, $28, which launched in December of last year. The product is no longer searchable on the Sephora website.

Since news of the nationwide college admissions scandal broke on Tuesday, the reviews section for the highlighter became a nasty hotbed for criticisms of Olivia's involvement in the scam. On social media, too, shoppers begged Sephora to cut ties with the influencer, with some threatening a boycott.

Neither Olivia nor any of the other children of the parents arrested as part of Operation Varsity Blues (including her older sister and fellow Trojan, Isabella) have been charged in connection to the scam — an intentional move by the prosecutor, who is placing responsibility on the parents. However, USC said in a statement on Wednesday that they would "conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme."