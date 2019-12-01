Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube for the First Time Since the College Admissions Scandal

It has been roughly nine months since the college admissions scandal turned Olivia Jade's world upside down.

As a refresher, Olivia's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are being accused of paying $500,000 to guarantee their daughters admission into the University of Southern California. The couple have pled not guilty to charges — including money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud — and face up to 50 years in prison. Meanwhile, Olivia and her sister, Isabella, are no longer students at USC.

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Now, Olivia is back on YouTube, and she just posted her first video blog post-scandal. However, she wasn't able to say much about what has been happening with her family's current legal battle. "Obviously, I've been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it's really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it's something that needs to be addressed," she said while sitting on the floor of her bedroom.

"It's just, unfortunately, which is also why I didn't know exactly when I should come back to YouTube, but the reason for that is just because I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now....There’s no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can’t so I’m going to leave it at that."

Olivia added that she debated for "seven or eight months" about when the right time was to return to her channel, which has nearly 2 million subscribers. "A part of me is like, should I come back to YouTube right now ‘cause it’s been so long and I actually really, really miss it, like, I genuinely miss filming," she said. "I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about. It's something I really like to do."

RELATED: Lori Loughlin Is "Discouraged" and "Concerned" Over Her Upcoming Sentencing

Towards the end of the two-minute video, Olivia thanked her fans for their ongoing support and admitted that she is ready to move forward. "I want to move on with my life, not trying to be in a selfish way. Ah, it’s so hard because I’m not trying to like, make this about me or like how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this though I’m terrified to make this video and to come back," she continued. "I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for people who have been DMing and asking me."

"The moral of the story is I’ve missed you guys so much, and I’m just really excited to start filming again," she said, before turning off the camera. Looks like Olivia is officially ready for her comeback.