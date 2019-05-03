Olivia Jade Has Reportedly Moved Out of Lori Loughlin's House

Nearly two months after news of the college admissions scandal first broke, Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is reportedly looking for more privacy.

According to People, the beauty blogger has moved out of her parents' Bel Air mansion in an attempt to distance herself from the media attention over their alleged involvement in Operation Varsity Blues.

“Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” a source told People. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

In March, news broke that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid a $500,000 bribe to get their daughters into USC on a crew scholarship, even though neither of them played the sport. Loughlin has pleaded not guilty to involvement in the scheme.

Meanwhile, Olivia Jade has lost out on beauty deals, and her influencer career has taken a hit. According to People's source, however, she's working on rebuilding her empire.

“She wants to focus on rebuilding her business,” the source says. “She spends time with friends and other vloggers that inspire her.”

Last month, Olivia Jade was seen at a party at fellow YouTuber David Dobrik's house, and while People's source didn't say where she might be moving to, she has reportedly been coping by spending time with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, at his home in Malibu.

And with her recently-approved trademarks, it makes sense that she'd be trying to move forward with her career.