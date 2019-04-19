Here's What Olivia Jade's Been up to Since Lori Loughlin's Not Guilty Plea

It's probably safe to say that the last month or so has been capital D Dramatic for Olivia Jade Giannulli.

First, her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, were implicated in a massive nationwide college admissions scandal, in which they've been accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to get Olivia Jade and her sister Bella into USC. Then, in the fallout of the scandal, Olivia, a beauty influencer, lost out on brand deals with big names like Sephora, her parents have pleaded not guilty to their charges, and either she or her sister have reportedly been pulled into a criminal investigation.

So how is she dealing with all of this? Aside from reportedly leaning on boyfriend Jackson Guthy for support, she's also apparently doing exactly what she said she wanted from the college experience: "partying."

According to TMZ, Olivia Jade went to a party at fellow YouTuber David Dobrik's house on Thursday night — and while she reportedly asked the group to make the party a "cellphone-free zone," another YouTuber, Heath Hussar, documented some videos on his Instagram stories, in which she can be seen laughing and talking to friends in the background.

Olivia Jade seems to have been friends with Dobrik for a while — in January, he appeared in one of her YouTube videos, and after the scandal broke, he spoke to ET Online about how she was holding up.

"I haven't gotten to talk to her a lot, but she's a sweet, smart girl so I'm sure she's holding up good," he said at the time. "I wish [her] the best. It's the worst to get [wrapped up] in anything bad."

In a now-deleted YouTube video, Olivia Jade had opened up with her followers about what she was looking forward to when it came to college.

"I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know," she said.

She later apologized for the comments, saying she was being "super ignorant and stupid."

Her academic status may reportedly be on hold, but at least she's getting some part of the college experience while she copes with the seemingly relentless drama of the scandal.