Olivia Jade Giannulli Has a Message for Everyone Writing About Her

Though you may be focused on more pressing celebrity matters (the end of Miam, and consequently the world as we know it), the college admissions scandal still looms in the depths of our collective consciousness. Five months after we learned that Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli had allegedly forged documentation and paid $500,000 in bribes to have daughters Isabella Rose, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, accepted into the University of Southern California, the Giannulli girls have slowly reemerged from their respective social media hiatuses.

Olivia Jade, a beauty blogger and influencer, was dropped from many of her sponsorships following the scandal, including a collaboration with Sephora. They say all publicity is good, and though Giannulli has gained a fair number of followers through her newfound infamy, she’s also been subject to non-stop media criticism — including speculation that she and her mom are not on good terms, and that stress from the scandal contributed to the end of her relationship.

On Sunday, Giannulli reclaimed her narrative, posting a literal “f— you” to everyone in the media who’s been reporting on her and her family. Poking fun at the language of anonymous sources, the blogger wrote, “@dailymail@starmagazine @people @perezhilton@everyothermediaoutlet #close#source #says,” accompanied by a photo of her flipping off the camera in a Snoop Dog tee.

Not to be a bitter writer for @everyothermediaoutlet, but the message does seem to go against the motto in her Instagram bio: “be kind” …