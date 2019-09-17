Olivia Jade Giannulli Deleted That Controversial Instagram Post

Olivia Jade Giannulli has deleted the strong message she shared with everyone who was writing about her and her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Last month, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli posted a photo of herself on Instagram flipping off the camera in a Snoop Dog tee, captioning the photo, “@dailymail @starmagazine @people @perezhilton @everyothermediaoutlet#close#source #says."

It was her first (and thus far, only) statement after news broke that her parents allegedly paid a $500,000 bribe to have her and her sister Bella accepted into the University of Southern California. Now, the photo has been deleted (though as we all know, everything is permanent on the internet), and the most recent post on her Instagram is a throwback picture of herself and her mother, shared in honor of Loughlin's birthday.

After she posted the literal "f— you" photo, a source told Us Weekly that attorneys for the family had pleaded the beauty influencer to stay off social media. "Her lawyers begged her not to post anything because prosecutors are going to question her about it and show everything to the jury," the source had said.

Last week, Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the scandal, a fact which reportedly made Loughlin worried for her own trial.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty, and her next court date is Oct. 2.