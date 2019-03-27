Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade's Beauty Business May Be Derailed Due to Bad Punctuation

Though the talk surrounding the college admissions scandal has died down in recent days, one name still looms large in the scope of Operation Varsity Blues: Miss Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Lori Loughlin’s influencer daughter’s tenure at USC may be over, but she’s hoping her career as a makeup mogul won’t be. (Things aren't looking great — she's already ruined her relationship with Sephora.)

That being said, Olivia Jade’s come across some obstacles of late (her parents’ bribery notwithstanding). According to documents obtained by The Blast, the 19-year-old’s having some issues with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office and is in on the verge of having some of her applications thrown out, including filings for “Olivia Jade Beauty” and “Olivia Jade.”

The first offense on Olivia’s behalf is her vague product descriptions. The teen’s applications for “make up kits” with “moisturizer” and “concealer” are “too broad and needs to be specified.”

Strike two for Giannulli? Her punctuation. (Nope, not kidding.) USPTO officials were so incensed by the former USC freshman’s punctuation (or lack thereof) that they attempted to give her a quick lesson.

“Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity,” they wrote, adding, “Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

Apparently, this is the second time Olivia Jade’s apps have been returned with notes, and though she has one more chance to revise, if she doesn’t return them in a timely manner her full application will be discarded.

If only this time she could hire someone to fill out the application for her …