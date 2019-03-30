This Is How Olivia Jade Is Coping With the Admissions Scandal

If you've noticed that Olivia Jade is keeping a low profile since the admissions scandal made headlines, that's by design. While her mother, Lori Loughlin, has been seen in court, Olivia hasn't been back in school, hasn't been spotted on anyone's yacht, and hasn't uploaded anything new to her social media channels. Sources revealed to People that she's found refuge in Malibu alongside her boyfriend, model Jackson Guthy.

"Olivia is hanging out with longtime friends, but that's it," a source told People. "She doesn't want to go out in public. Her boyfriend lives in Malibu, so she is spending time there, too."

Us illuminated the situation with a source saying that Olivia is using Instagram's close-friends feature to communicate with her nearest and dearest.

“Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend in Malibu. She’s not talking to her parents right now. Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now," the source said. "Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle."

It may seem strange to some that she's not seeking the support of her family, but reports are stating that Olivia isn't happy with her parents at the moment. While she's become the poster child for the college admissions scandal, she actually hasn't spoken out about it at all. Sources say that she's putting the blame on her parents, since they're the ones that wanted her to go to USC. Olivia wanted to focus on her career as an influencer, instead, something that she may not be able to return to after losing lucrative partnerships with Sephora and TRESemme.

"She is definitely upset with her parents. This wasn't her idea," a source said. "She didn't care if she got into USC. She just wanted to focus on her business. She feels that she worked very hard for something that she loves, and she has no idea what will happen with her business in the future."

For the time being, Olivia's riding out the tidal wave of bad publicity in Malibu. It's not easy, though. Sources add that "her life is still very much upside down and it's difficult for her." Her future seems uncertain at the moment, with her enrollment at USC still up in the air and her parents facing court dates this April.