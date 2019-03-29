Are the Tides Shifting for Olivia Jade?

After enduring endless criticism online in the wake of the college admissions scandal, losing lucrative endorsement deals with Sephora, Estée Lauder, and TRESemmé, and apparently going into hiding, Olivia Jade seems to be garnering some sympathy online. Jade's become the unofficial face of the scandal and it's easy to see why. She's privileged, pretty, and hasn't come forward to speak on the matter. Instead, her mother, Lori Loughlin, has been taking the brunt of the online vitriol, making a comeback from Olivia more and more likely as the dust settles.

When the scandal first made headlines, Loughlin was named alongside fellow actor Felicity Huffman. However, Huffman's daughter seemed immune to online hate. Instead, the spotlight shone brightest on Olivia Jade, a YouTuber who'd built a respectable following of two million viewers after creating vlogs and beauty tutorials. As reporters dug into her content, her attitude towards education became common knowledge. Thanks to her public persona, she became the face of the entire scandal.

It was clear in her YouTube videos that Olivia didn't really have an interest in higher education. By now, most people know that she filmed a video stating that she enrolled in USC to experience tailgates and parties, but during Loughlin's testimony, it was revealed that Olivia didn't even fill out her application herself.

"[Olivia] has not submitted all her colleges [sic] apps and is confused on how to do so,” Loughlin allegedly wrote in an email to William "Rick" Singer. "Can you tell us how to proceed?"

Though she hasn't said anything herself, sources said that Olivia didn't want anything to do with her parents' actions. In fact, her friends have told her not to be mad at Loughlin and her father, Mossimo Giannulli, because they were simply doing what they thought was best. Instead of disobeying her parents, she put her own career as an influencer on hold and did what was asked of her: go to USC.

"Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through she is very upset with her parents," a source told Us Weekly. "Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career."

Olivia's fans and friends are feeling for her. They're looking at the fact that she was just doing as she was told. They also acknowledged that nobody else seems to be getting the same negative attention.

"It's honestly really horrible and sad, because even though it makes more sense for her and her family to get the attention, because they're in the spotlight, there were other people that were involved with this. Nobody really talks about those other people," a 15-year-old fan told Elle.

Other fans have remained loyal as well, saying that Olivia's parents got caught doing something awful and that she could return to making videos to show her side of the story. Fans say that everyone makes mistakes and as long as Olivia handles the ordeal with respect, they're willing to continue supporting her. They cite her as being relatable, open, and honest, things that they hope won't change if and when she returns to social media. Even people who don't necessarily follow Olivia on social media seem to feel for her, commenting on disparaging tweets with sympathy and encouragement.

Turns out Olivia Jade wanted to focus on her career as a social influencer and didn't want to go to college in the first place--but her parents pushed her to go. Now Jade's brands have dumped her and she's dropped out of school. What's the over/under on when she sues her parents? — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 21, 2019

Kinda feel bad for her. — Tracey Altiero (@altierotracey) March 21, 2019

The young woman had a bright future, maybe she can overcome it , very sad for the kids. — Millie 1971 (@Memill71) March 21, 2019

Hi Olivia, I bet there are some fans who are really missing your videos. You are such a talented young woman who made her viewers feel like they had a friend. Don’t let the haters define your character. You are beautiful inside first and foremost. — Nancy Vernon (@NancyCvengr) March 23, 2019

Hi Olivia Jade, you're a very talented and bright young lady. I'm routing for you to get back to what you love to do. Life is about getting back up on that horse! Your fans are waiting for you!! — Spread kindness to others (@PoliticalHack4) March 24, 2019

@oliviajadee It's not your fault. It's your parents' fault. Just hang in there. You'll come out of this fine. Your fans won't desert you because they know it wasn't your idea to begin with. Your parents should have left you alone to follow your own path. — April Wilson (@AprilWroteIt) March 21, 2019

@oliviajadee honey please disable your tagged section on IG and shut the comments off on you vlog channel it’s brutal.

I’m gonna get hate for not hating her but fuck off i don’t really care. It’s hard to hate someone you have been a fan of for years and years.#OliviaJade — K 🦋💙 (@ghostin_kenzie) March 19, 2019

For now, Olivia is laying low. When she decides to return to the public eye, we'll all see what sort of reception she gets.