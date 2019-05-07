Olivia Jade Has Reportedly Broken Up with Her Boyfriend

It's safe to say that the college admissions scandal has brought about some major life changes for Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli. According to a report from People, her big move out of her parents' house isn't the only change she's gone through recently — she's also broken up with her boyfriend.

A source told People that Olivia and boyfriend Jackson Guthy have gone their separate ways, but that there's no "bad blood" between the two of them.

“Jackson and Olivia were hanging out for several months but decided to just be friends,” the source said.

For now, the beauty blogger is just focusing on her future, beyond the scandal.

“Olivia is doing well and is really excited to be moving into her own apartment,” the source added. “She’s leaning on and hanging out with close friends at the moment.”

Image zoom Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

It was previously reported that Olivia Jade was moving out of her parents' Bel-Air mansion to get away from the media attention that's been piled on her parents ever since it was revealed that they allegedly paid a $500,000 bribe to get Olivia and her sister Bella into USC.

Last week, she was photographed shopping at Ikea with older half-brother, Gianni Giannulli, shortly after her move.

Since the scandal broke, she was reportedly leaning on her boyfriend for support, but now that their "hanging out" is over, it sounds like she's turning to her close friends. Just after her parents pleaded not guilty to their charges in the scandal, she was spotted at a party at the house of fellow YouTuber and friend, David Dobrik.

“She wants to focus on rebuilding her business,” a source previously told People. “She spends time with friends and other vloggers that inspire her.”