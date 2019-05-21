Olivia Jade Is Reportedly "Begging" to Get Back Into USC

As Lori Loughlin continues to fly under the radar as she awaits her trial in the college admissions scandal, her daughter Olivia Jade is not adhering to the same strategy. Instead, Olivia is being outspoken about her regret, and is reportedly "begging" the University of Southern California to take her back.

"Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC," a source tells Us Weekly. "She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in."

Image zoom Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Currently, her status at USC is still on "hold" (aka limbo), as she and other students involved in Operation Varsity Blues are unable to attend classes or officially withdraw from school, which makes her plea to the admissions team all the more suspicious.

“She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” a separate insider explains. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

In other words, this is probably a publicity stunt.

Pre-scandal, Olivia wasn't shy about how much she "hates" school. In February 2018, the YouTube star released a video, saying: “I don’t want to wake up. I don’t want to go to school. I hate school. My school is super chill and cool and nice to me about working. And they’re super supportive with my job and stuff. I like my school, I just don’t like school in general.”

Olivia's parents both pled not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering and face up to 40 years in prison combined.