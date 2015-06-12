Olivia Culpo Is Giving Us Major Style Inspo in Her White Overalls

When overalls first began to really gain traction as a legitimate fashion trend last year, they quickly became a polarizing issue, in which the question of whether they can be pulled off without looking like a child was debated at length. Since then, we've established that with the right fit, silhouette, and rinse, the denim one-piece can be a casual-chic alternative to the usual set of jumpsuits (and we have a whole gallery of celebrities in overalls as photographic proof).

But it wasn't until Olivia Culpo's latest outing that any lingering doubts were put to rest—for good. She took advantage of her summer whites and styled sleek white Elizabeth and James overalls (with the cuffs rolled up just so) with a causal white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She elevated the casual combo with tortoiseshell shades, a polished two-tone tote, and optic white pumps. Is Culpo the next street style star? Judging by this impeccable look, we would have to say so. We took note and shopped out her impossibly chic monochromatic (non)color outfit, below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Illesteva sunglasses, $290; bloomingdales.com. J. Crew long-sleeve tee, $188; jcrew.com. Elizabeth and James overalls, $232; matchesfashion.com. BaubleBar grid ring, $32; baublebar.com. BaubleBar stacked ring, $28; baublebar.com. Henri Bendel satchel, $498; henribendel.com. Topshop pumps, $70; topshop.com.

