On My Mind, Olivia Culpo: 19 Questions for the Former Miss Universe and Rising Street Style Star

Beauty queen in the building! Last week, Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo stopped by InStyle’s New York offices. She had written a diary about her experience at the Billboard Music Awards alongside boyfriend Nick Jonas for InStyle.com a few weeks ago, so when she landed in New York last week for a bout of business meetings, she wanted to come by and find out what goes on behind the scenes at InStyle.

After a tour of InStyle’s closet (where she fell hard for the shoe section), we sat down with the rising street style star (actually, she took over my office, see below) for a candid conversation about her life. She told us she’s about to announce a huge collaboration, but it’s hush-hush for now. And that’s not all: Turns out, she’s a shoe girl who loves shopping at Intermix, posting on Instagram to her 833,000-plus followers, and doesn’t mind admitting that she loves listening to Nick Jonas’s songs on the reg. Find out more about Culpo below.

Taking over at @instylemagazine. This time I stole @sharonclott desk 😊 A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jun 10, 2015 at 10:31am PDT

1. First song you knew all the words to?

“Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest. But now it’s bad because I can’t even remember all the words. But I did know them at one point.

2. On your playlist right now?

"Teacher" by my boyfriend Nick Jonas. Yes, I listen to him. It’s always on the radio so you can’t really avoid it. I’m a groupie.

RELATED: Olivia Culpo's Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Billboard Music Awards Diary

3. Last time you were starstruck?

When I saw Beyoncé for the second time at a Giuseppe Zanotti event in L.A., I was just star-struck all over again. I went up to her even though I was star-struck, so I have to pat myself on the back for that. She remembered me.

4. Your shopping addiction?

Shoes all the way. I love Giuseppe Zanotti. I also like Saint Laurent. They’re so different—just so classically simple and the other one’s just really fun.

5. Store you adore?

I love Intermix, which is clothes and I love Erewhon, which is all natural food. It’s a food store. It’s in L.A. and I don’t think there are too many of them. But it’s the most natural products that you can eat and they have great smoothies and juices and prepared foods and I love all that stuff. I just love grocery shopping to be honest. I have a shopping addiction.

6. You always spend more than $100 on …?

Shoes … without a doubt.

7. You never spend more than $100 on …?

If my manicure is over $100, I’m gonna be mad. I go wherever. I’m not particular about that. I just want to have them done a lot. But I don’t need them to be over $100 unless it’s like the best manicure of my life.

RELATED: Olivia Culpo is Giving Us Major Style Inspo in Her White Overalls

8. First website or app you check in the morning?

Instagram.

9. Who do you follow on Instagram for inspiration?

I like Gary Pepper Girl, she’s a blogger. I also admire Kim Kardashian’s ability to post so much. It’s impressive and she always has really interesting, really different outfits and I love that. And she mixes in a little bit of family, which I think is really nice. But if I want to get inspired for makeup, I’m going to J.Lo.

10. To wow on the red carpet I …?

I have to curl my eyelashes, which I didn’t do today and I’m upset about it.

11. What is the best fashion advice you’ve ever been given?

“Elegance is refusal,” by Coco Chanel, which basically says that less is more. You don’t need to over-accessorize. I love the idea of minimalizing your look and still looking effortlessly chic, breathy, and fresh.

12. What is your fitness obsession?

I love FlyBarre or any barre method class. I also love Pilates. Barre method and Pilates are just great exercises.

13. One product you use in multiple ways?

Vitamin E oil. I use it on blemishes or on cuts or on bruises. It just helps my skin heal. And I also use it to bump up color because it enhances your complexion. I’m giving away all my secrets!

14. What’s your favorite way to pamper yourself?

I’ve never done this but I would like to sit and have somebody do my manicure and pedicure and watch Food Network. I love that channel. It reminds me of growing up in my Italian family. I love cooking too.

15. Favorite dish?

I love Indian food. I love chicken tikka masala. You have to have it with naan and then you have to have it with white rice. It’s creamy, so it’s an indulgence. It’s really heavy and it’s not for bikini weather but it’s my favorite dish.

16. What is your instant mood booster?

Fro-yo. It really makes me happy. Sometimes I’m really sad and it’s like I have fro-yo and I’m done, I’m happy. I love Reese’s so I’ll always put on a little Reese’s. I love salted caramel. I love the plain tart. I love the peanut butter because I’m just obsessed with peanut butter. And vanilla, chocolate, mint. It depends on my mood. I just named every single one.

17. Do you have any hidden talents?

I played the cello actually, which not many people know about me. And I can tie a cherry stem with my tongue.

18. Dream getaway?

I want to go to Fiji. I’ve never been, but I drink the water a lot.

19. I have a crush on…?

My boyfriend! Can I say that or do I have to spice it up?

RELATED: See Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas's Sweetest Instagram Photos