Olivia Culpo Wants to Help You Copy Her Style

Olivia Culpo has a fancy new gig. The former Miss USA just signed on as DSW’s first-ever Style Ambassador, which means she’ll be sharing her affordable picks for the season’s most on-trend shoes every month.

“I love accessible fashion, and I’ll be able to curate my favorite trends and translate those looks to my following and DSW’s following every month,” she said in a release, according to WWD.

DSW is teaming up with new Style Ambassador @oliviaculpo for how-tos, trend-spotting and more this year. 👟: Kelly & Katie Cigola, Adidas Advantage, Mix No. 6 Avery [Buy now—tap link in bio] A post shared by DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse (@dswshoelovers) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

“I feel that’s important part of my brand, too. I have the privilege of being someone people look to for fashion advice, but I grew up a normal girl and never could have afforded those dream outfits. To be able to work with brands that create on-trend looks is important to me. You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get a beautiful outfit.”

For her first month, Culpo selected five basics, WWD reports: an Adidas sneaker, a high-heel sandal, a suede bootie, a pointed-toe flat, and an athleisure slide.

Head over to dsw.com to shop her picks.