  Olivia Culpo’s New Haircut Is the Biggest Hair Trend of 2019

Image zoom Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Hair trends come and go each season, but every so often a cut becomes so popular, it defines an entire year. In 2019, this style is the bob. So far, Kaia Gerber, January Jones, Chrissy Teigen, and Camila Cabello are just a few stars that have chopped all of their hair off, and judging from the rate that celebs are hitting up the salon, the bob will be staying strong for the rest of the year.

And first up to carry the trend into fall: Olivia Culpo just got a fresh blunt bob. "Bobbin," she captioned her Instagram post that shows off her new cut. She also tagged celebrity hairstylist Ruslan Nureev, so it can be assumed that he's the one who gave Culpo her bob. Judging from the star's selfie, it looks like Nureev created an asymmetrical cut that's slightly longer in the front. He styled Culpo's bob sleek and straight with a center part for a '90s vibe.

RELATED: The 8 Most Requested Haircuts at Salons Right Now

While Culpo has had a bob before, this is the shortest she's worn her hair in quite some time. Throughout the summer she's been going back and forth between a collarbone-length lob and super long hair (with the help of some extensions).

VIDEO: Blunt Bobs for Every Face Shape

The takeaway: If you're still debating getting a bob but don't want to feel late jumping on the trend, just go for it. It's a super versatile style that works for a number of face shapes and hair textures, and if Culpo's fresh cut is any indication, the bob isn't going anywhere any time soon.